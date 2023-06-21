LODI, Ohio (WJW) – Medina County Sheriff’s Office Captain, Kevin Ross, will be the first to tell you that keeping schools safe has changed.

To keep up, Captain Ross says it’s time to adapt with the addition of Flock cameras.

“Just to provide that extra level of security for the campus.”

The Cloverleaf School District appear to be the first in Medina County to do just that.

Captain Ross told Fox 8 that they have been working with the school to acquire four of these surveillance cameras that will be used on their grounds.

A Flock camera is a tool used by police to track license plates.

Whenever a car passes by a Flock cam, it scans the plate and collects it as data.

“So, let’s say if a driver with a warrant drive passed on of these cameras, it will pop up when the license plate is scanned,” shared Captain Ross.

This means Cloverleaf Schools will be able to keep track of who is driving on school grounds.

Just one more way to keep kids safe, while they are busy learning.

“It’s a good tool for us to use and I think it’s a good tool to have on these campuses to prevent things from happening,” added Captain Ross.