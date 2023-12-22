Video from a previous broadcast on the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Camping spaces are available in state parks located on the path of the 2024 solar eclipse.
Ohio Department of Natural Resources is reminding campers that spots are still available in Ohio State Parks for the solar eclipse, taking place on April 8, 2024. Campers can sleep under the stars and then stay to witness history that afternoon.
“Our state parks provide a beautiful backdrop to all sorts of fun outdoor activities,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “Our campers can get a great spot for the total eclipse along with some expert programming from our naturalists and fun activities all weekend long.”
Ohio State Parks near or in the path of the total solar eclipse include:
- Alum Creek State Park
- Delaware State Park
- East Harbor State Park
- Findley State Park
- Geneva State Park
- Grand Lake St. Marys State Park
- Headlands Beach State Park
- Hueston Woods State Park
- Indian Lake State Park
- Lake Loramie State Park
- Maumee Bay State Park
- Mt. Gilead State Park
- Portage Lakes State Park
- Punderson State Park
- Sycamore State Park
- Van Buren State Park
- Wingfoot Lake State Park
Programming will take place throughout the parks from April 6-8, including science projects, astronomy lessons and wildlife observations involving the eclipse.
Campers can reserve their spot by visiting ReserveOhio.com.
Those camping cannot make reservations to arrive or depart on April 8. Campers must set reservations to arrive on April 7 or earlier and depart on April 9 or later.
Find more information about Ohio’s “Total Eclipse of the Parks” on ODNR’s website.