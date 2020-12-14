See rescue of woman stranded overnight after falling from cliff

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Officials in Lake County on Saturday helped rescue a woman who was stranded overnight after falling from a cliff near the Grand River.

“Our dispatchers got a call about a woman screaming, asking for help,” said Lake County Sheriff Frank Leonbruno. “The caller could hear her but he didn’t know where she was so we went to help search. Painesville City is on one side of the river and we patrol Painesville Township on the other side.”

Video from a Lake County sheriff deputy’s body camera shows deputies searching for the woman.

“Our deputies headed by Lt Kevin Raico came from the other side of the river and went through about a 1,000 yards of weeds,” the sheriff said.

After several tense moments, the deputies were able to locate the woman.

“She is stuck along the cliff,” a deputy told dispatchers.

Painesville firefighters were able to rescue her.

The sheriff said the woman is expected to be OK.

“We are very fortunate to have a great dispatch center that helped us find her,” the sheriff said. “And the officers work together on a regular basis and that really helps in crisis situations. Everyone worked together and did a great job.”

Read more FOX8.com headlines, below: