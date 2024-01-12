CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Guardians shared an update Friday on the renovations at Progressive Field.

Renovations started at the end of September.

Here are all the areas getting an upgrade:

A revamped Upper Deck with a Beer Garden, a new group outing space, and new concession spaces, including two new View Box bars.

A new terrace hub on the 200 and 300 levels with a Cleveland Beer Hall food and beverage experience on the 400 level.

A Dugout Club will create a new exclusive lounge behind home plate. The Club will also have seven private lounges.

Updates to Clubhouses & Service Level. They haven’t been updated since the ballpark opened in 1994.

A new four-level E. 9th Street building with a new kitchen and commissary for Guardians concession, and more storage facilities for the ballpark.

The Guardians Front Office will also be fully renovated for the first time since 1994.

To share the progress with fans, there is a new website to see renderings and watch the renovations come to life.

“We are extremely excited to watch the construction at Progressive Field come together to improve and extend the life of our beloved ballpark, as well as provide an enhanced fan experience,” a press release on the project states.

SkyFOX offered a bird’s eye view of new seats going in at the field last month.

The green seats will be replaced with brand new blue seats, but it won’t happen all at once.

9,000 have been installed to replace broken club seats.

The rest of the new seats will be installed over the next year-and-a-half.

The entire ballpark will have new seats by Opening Day in 2025.

Fans will see many upgrades by Opening Day 2024.

The Guardians are set to host the Chicago White Sox for the home opener on April 8.

The Guardians open the season on a 10-game road trip.

Progressive Field is the 11th oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball.