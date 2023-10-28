CLEVELAND (WJW) — Do you crave tacos? Then maybe you crave amazing artwork also. The two make a delightful combo at Ohio-based Condado Tacos.

The fast-growing restaurant chain is known for celebrating local artists where the restaurants are located by having the artists paint floor to ceiling street inspired murals

During International Artists Day this week Condado is highlighting the mural of two Northeast Ohioans.

Cleveland’s Jake Kelly’s colorful comic book-themed art is on the walls of the Cleveland Condado.

“We honor all of our local artists who develop these incredibly creative concepts for each of our restaurants and one-of-a-kind themes that come to life,” said Chris Artinian, Condado Tacos President & CEO.

Canton‘s Lizzi Aronhalt has been commissioned to create a mural outside of the Condado’s at Belden Village Mall.

Aronhalt’s mural will be featured outside of the restaurant.