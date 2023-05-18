SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Sandusky announced an expansion to its Zambezi Outdoor Waterpark, set to open this summer.

The new additions will include a 50-foot free fall jump tower, a zipline experience, and a 15,000-square-foot pool with premium poolside lounging.

The pool will be the largest outdoor pool built by Kalahari across its four resorts.

It is 42 inches deep and features tanning ledges on three sides, with lounge chairs set in approximately 8 inches of water.

The fourth side is a zero-depth entry, catering to younger children, featuring fountains throughout the space.

The renovated zipline experience will have four towers at each corner of the outdoor waterpark.

The new freefall jump tower will allow thrill-seeking guests to leap off a 50-foot-tall tower and experience a freefall for the first 10-15 feet of their fall, at which point a jump belt catches and lowers them to the ground.

The new attractions and pool are scheduled to open on Memorial Day Weekend.