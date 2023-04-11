BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) – A Bay Village home listed for $10 million appears to be the most expensive house currently on the market in Ohio.

The stunning home is described as a “modern masterpiece built by one of the most innovative minds in the country.”

According to the listing agent, the home that sits on 3.1 acres along Lake Erie was designed by its current owner John Nottingham of Nottingham Spirk, a company that helped create modern-day luxuries like the Arm & Hammer Spinbrush, the Swiffer Sweep + Vac, and the Sherwin-Williams Twist & Pour™ paint container.

26000 Lake Road Courtesy: Chestnut Hill Realty

The ten-year-old home is located at 26000 Lake Road and features high-tech amenities throughout the home.

According to the listing provided by Chestnut Hill Realty, the 4 bedroom and 7 bathroom home “is unlike anything the Cleveland market has seen before.”

You can view the complete listing, here.