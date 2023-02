CLEVELAND (WJW) — Crews were on scene where an SUV crashed into a building on Cleveland‘s east side overnight Wednesday.

It happened just after midnight at Superior Avenue and East 59th Street.

SUV into building on Superior Avenue (WJW)



Cleveland EMS tells FOX 8 that multiple people had minor injuries and refused emergency care.

Details surrounding the crash are unknown at this time.

FOX 8 reached out to officials for more information.