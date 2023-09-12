[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A 50,000 square-foot expansion to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is expected to break ground this fall.

The new design will integrate the original 1995 glass pyramid structure with the Cleveland lakefront, adding a new entry lobby, a “state-of-the-art” education center, new public and exhibition spaces, offices and a 6,000-square-foot multipurpose venue, all while expanding the museum by a third of its size.

“The renowned architecture of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is symbolic of the innovation and creativity of generations of music icons,” President and CEO Greg Harris is quoted in a Tuesday news release.

The new look reinterprets the Rock Hall’s original design of solid shapes “dancing” around the pyramid at its center, according to the release. A triangular structure will spread out from the original pyramid with a black steel and specular granite façade that recalls Cleveland’s industrial past.

“This transformation will expand the Rock Hall’s iconic structure to meet the demands of its evolving mandate: to showcase the past, present and future of rock and roll as the defining sound of each generation’s youth,” Vishaan Chakrabarti, founder and creative director of the New York-based Practice for Architecture and Urbanism, is quoted in the release.

“Our design welcomes visitors by pulling the forces of the city, the lake, and [original designer I.M. Pei’s] pyramid together into a new triangular composition that centers on a dynamic, aural and inclusive public interior that flows from the streets to the waterfront — a destination that declares this must be the place.”

Pathways connecting the street to a promenade on the lake are expected to draw pedestrians in to the new atrium, according to the release. The new multipurpose venue and exhibition spaces will also allow for larger events.

“By weaving indoor and outdoor public and programmatic spaces, PAU’s design transforms the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame into both a lively new cultural destination as well as a civic gathering space seamlessly integrated with the city,” reads the release.

Foundations, individuals and corporations have contributed to the $135 million capital campaign. The state’s fiscal year 2024 general fund budget included $5 million in local development earmarks for the Rock Hall.

The Rock Hall’s economic impact is more than $225 million per year, according to the a previous statement from the Rock Hall.