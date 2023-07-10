CLEVELAND (WJW) – The new Fahrenheit Restaurant in downtown Cleveland is now taking reservations.

Chef Rocco Whalen has opened his famous Fahrenheit Restaurant’s new location in Public Square. The new location replaces the previous location in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood.

FOX 8’s Kenny Crumpton got an extended and exclusive first look at the restaurant on Monday.

The new location is the first rooftop restaurant in Public Square. It features a double patio, as well as an elegant dining room that Whalen says should not go undermentioned.

Fahrenheit is located at 55 Public Square, Cleveland, Ohio 44113.

Hours of operation:

Tuesday -Thursday 5 p.m.- 10 p.m.

Friday – Saturday 5 p.m. – 1 a.m.

The Fahrenheit menu can be viewed, here.