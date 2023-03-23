***Related video: ‘A Christmas Story’ house listed for sale ***

SANFORD, Fla. (WJW) — With Easter right around the corner, what better way to celebrate than with a miniature replica of… “A Christmas Story” house?

Christmas is 277 days away so just in case you want a head start getting into the Christmas spirit, look no further.

John Stoner, of Sanford, Flordia, has painstakingly recreated the beloved Cleveland land mark on West 11th Street in Tremont with a 1/24th-scale house complete with the leg lamp, the old man’s car and freshly-fallen snow to bring it to life.

Stoner, who says he’s obsessed with all things “A Christmas Story,” spent more than 60 hours over two months to complete the house that measures 17 inches tall, 14 inches wide and 22 inches deep.

He says he used more than 500 hand-cut popsicle sticks and a lot of hot glue.

The entire model includes the driveway and backyard where Ralphie shot his eye out.

Stoner started making Christmas miniatures for a website called “Department 56” during the pandemic and got hooked, but he decided to needed a bigger challenge, he said.