(WJW) – NASA’s Juno Mission has captured a stunning image of a lightning bolt above Jupiter’s north pole.

The image was processed last year and released recently by the space agency.

The Juno spacecraft has been orbiting Jupiter since 2016 and captured this image during its 31st close fly-by over the planet.

At the time of the capture, Juno was almost 20,000 miles above Jupiter’s north pole. The image was processed by Kevin M Gill in 2022.

The image shows a green glow of light within a circular cloud, which has been interpreted as a lightning bolt. The green glow is caused by the interaction of charged particles with Jupiter’s atmosphere. Jupiter’s atmosphere is made up of hydrogen and helium, with small amounts of methane, ammonia, and water. The interaction of these charged particles with the atmosphere produces a green glow.

The Juno mission has been studying Jupiter’s atmosphere, magnetic field, and other properties. The mission aims to improve our understanding of the formation and evolution of Jupiter and other gas giants in our solar system.