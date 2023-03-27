ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WJW) — You never know what’s going on inside a home.
At first glance, this Tudor style condo in Ann Arbor looks unassuming with modest landscaping and monochromatic color scheme.
But after opening the doors to this 2 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 1,280 sq. ft. condo, you find yourself in a Barbie dream condo. Be warned, Barbie and Ken are not included with the home – that’s where you’d come in.
Pink-custom everything covers just about every surface in the kitchen, dining space, bathroom, bedroom and even walk-in closets complete with floor to ceiling shelving to organize all those accessories needed for trips to the beach, mall or fashion shows with friends.
The $315,000 listing has a fully-finished basement featuring a hair and makeup studio perfect for a stylist or influencer; a deck with an electronic retractable awning to protect that Barbie or Ken complexion while dining al fresco; and two covered carport spaces for both Barbie and Ken’s sports cars.
To show off that cute tennis skirt and bright white tennis shoes, a semi-private Georgetown Country Club is right next door offering golf, tennis and swimming.
In an interesting turn of events, one living room space is decked out in Scarface-inspired decor with red, black and gold accents.
See the Ann Arbor listing here.
