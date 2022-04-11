TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Video from Times Square’s EarthCam showed panicked people running away from a loud bang Sunday night.
Con Edison confirmed later that the sound was a manhole explosion. The explosion was due to cable failure.
FDNY officials told PIX11 News there were three manholes on fire after the incident. The fires started about 6:47 p.m. Elevated carbon monoxide levels were found at 229 West 43rd Street, and firefighters mitigated the location’s basement and sub-basement.
Fire operations officially stopped about 8:55 p.m., officials said.
One Twitter user took footage of people running away after the initial bang and shared it with PIX11 News.
No injuries were reported.
“At this time, there have been no customer outages, and no reports of injuries or property damage,” Con Edison said. “Our crews remain on location.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.