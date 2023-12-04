SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – There are not one, but two highest peaks to Cedar Point’s newest, tallest rollercoaster — and both are now in place.

Cedar Point officials announced over the weekend, that the park’s famous skyline is “changed forever” as construction crews completed Top Thrill 2‘s 420-foot-tall vertical spike tower.

The final piece of track was hoisted and secured into place on Sunday. Park officials say it joins an already existing tower that is also 420-foot-tall.

Courtesy: Cedar Point

Courtesy: Cedar Point

Top Thrill 2 will debut in 2024. Once completed, experts say the new ride will be “the world’s tallest and fastest triple-launch strata roller coaster.”

Here’s how it will go: The new coaster will have three launches, the second being a backward launch at 101 miles-per-hour, the final one catapulting riders to speeds of 128 miles-per-hour. It will include a 90-degree vertical climb of 420 feet, equalling the height of the original Top Thrill Dragster.