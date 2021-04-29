See how Terminal Tower will look when Cleveland is on the clock

**In the video, above, see what the NFL Draft Experience offers**

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland’s iconic Terminal Tower is going to sport 32 new looks during the NFL Draft.

One of which would warm even the coldest day in Northeast Ohio.

The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission shared images of what Terminal Tower will look like Thursday and Friday night during the draft.

Edit: Nights 1 & 2! — Greater Cleveland Sports Commission (@CLESports) April 29, 2021

The tower will be lit in team colors and logos while they’re on the clock.

The images they shared are how amazing the city will look bathed in orange with the Cleveland Browns logo on the tower.

The images won’t be shown Sunday because the Draft will take place during daytime hours.

Here’s where the Browns are scheduled to pick:

First round: 26th overall

Second round: 59th overall

Third round: 89th overall and 91st overall (from the Saints)

Fourth round: 110th overall (from the Eagles) and 132nd overall

Fifth round: 169th overall (from the Rams)

Sixth round: 211th overall

Seventh round: 257th overall (from the Bills)

