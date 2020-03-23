‘See her facial expressions?’ Popular interpreter during DeWine briefings described as ‘an inspiration’

CARROLL COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Those who have been watching Gov. Mike Dewine’s daily briefings on the coronavirus outbreak likely have noticed one of the sign language interpreters who is often front and center.

The Carroll County Board of Developmental Disabilities introduced her on Facebook Sunday as Marla Berkowitz.

The post says Berkowitz is deaf and is the only certified deaf interpreter in Ohio. The post goes on to say:

“If you watch carefully, you will see that there is someone signing to her, which she interprets and relays back in a very easy to understand and logical ASL. See her facial expressions? They are critical to ASL, they convey context, emotion, motive and reason. Her name is Marla Berkowitz and she is an inspiration.”