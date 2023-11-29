*The above video is a recent story about a local woman gave out goody and gift bags for kids which include hats and gloves as a way to “give back”

STOW, Ohio (WJW) — Check out the cute and creative thank-you list Stow kids made for police and firefighters along with “goody” bags.

The students from Lakeview Elementary School dropped off goody bags filled with sweet treats, and now firefighters and police are thanking them in a social media post.

“The Stow-Munrole Falls K-Kids are a group of young Kiwanis Kids who regularly get together and do something nice for different groups throughout our community,” firefighters posted. “We couldn’t be more pleased and appreciative!” they added.

Here’s one of the items in the goody bags on the thank-you list from the kids:

Caramel: “Because you help others get out of sticky situations.”

Enjoy reading the full list above!