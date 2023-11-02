CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cavs logo has always been a swashbuckling and gallant cavalier and their jerseys feature the colors wine and gold, but this season, the team is putting a twist on their jerseys.

Thursday, the Cavs unveiled their new alternate City Edition jerseys with a nod to the locally and nationally renowned Playhouse Square District, featuring touring Broadway shows, comedy, dance, and more.

The alternate jersey collection is a league-wide initiative. “Each team introduces a different City Edition uniform every season that represents the stories, history, and heritage that make their franchise unique,” the Cavs said.

Photo courtesy: Cleveland Cavs

Photo courtesy: Cleveland Cavs

Photo courtesy: Cleveland Cavs

Photo courtesy: Cleveland Cavs

“The jerseys are evocative of the heavily styled theater playbills and visuals, and the chest logo blends Playhouse Square theatrics with the fierceness of Cavs basketball. Framing “The LAND” with the famous Cleveland-Cliffs logo on the upper left,” the Cavs said.

The alternate uniforms will be worn for six games throughout the 2023-24 season. These are the dates of those games.

Tuesday, Nov. 28 vs. Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 3 vs. Washington Wizards at 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 29 vs. Los Angeles Clippers at 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 12 vs. Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 10 vs. Brooklyn Nets at 7 p.m.

To purchase the jerseys you can click here.