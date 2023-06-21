CLEVELAND (WJW) – A celestial alignment is set to take place Wednesday during the summer solstice, which is the first official day of summer.

According to Space.com, two stars of Gemini, Pollux and Castor, will shine with the moon, Mars and Venus as summer begins.

“Even with this hazy condition, there’s a good chance we will see part of this alignment,” local Astronomer Jay Reynolds said.

According to Space.com, to see the alignment, face west and look about halfway up in the sky to find the crescent moon about an hour before the sun sets.

You will best be able to see the alignment with binoculars but will be able to find it with just your eyes alone.

“What’s helpful is how bright Venus and the moon are, and they will lead the way toward Mars,” Reynolds said.

According to Reynolds, there is also an early morning alignment that requires getting out to a clear Horizon at around 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning. He said Northeast Ohio will be able to see Jupiter, Neptune, Uranus, Mercury and Saturn.

According to Reynolds, you will need good-quality telescopes to see Uranus and Neptune.