(WJW) — Once again, a trail of lights was spotted in the sky over Northeast Ohio.

Viewers from across the area witnessed a strange bright string of lights in the night sky and shared pictures and videos with FOX 8.

One viewer titled the email to FOX 8: “UFO.” Another viewer from Amherst said six or more lights were visible around 2 a.m. on Tuesday. The lights were visible beyond the Ohio sky. One person in Reidsville, North Carolina also shared with us a video of the string of lights.

Astronomer Jay Reynolds confirms there is a good explanation for the lights. They’re from Starlink, a satellite internet constellation operated by SpaceX.

This isn’t the first time the SpaceX satellites have lit up the night sky in Northeast Ohio, but he notes sightings are happening “more and more.”

Currently, there are over 4,000 Starlink satellites in orbit around the earth. Eventually, the idea is to have up to 42,000. The launches will also become more common growing from every week to “every couple of days,” said Reynolds.

He explains we see them for a short time after they are launched and are still very low in orbit. When they move to higher orbits, they can no longer be seen with the naked eye.