SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WJW) — Video shows a 10-year-old girl being released from a San Antonio hospital making her the final Uvalde school shooting survivor to leave the hospital since the tragedy on May 24.

In an emotional tweet, University Health shared the moment she walked down the hall passing out roses to those who have been caring for her for the past two months. You can hear them chanting, “Mayah! Mayah!”

You can see the video here.

“She is our hero and we can’t wait to see all she accomplishes in the future,” the post says.

The hospital staff is seen waving goodbye as she drives away with her family.

In a June 10 update on the family’s GoFundMe page, they explain her “long road to recovery” including surgeries already undergone and future surgeries she may require as well as mental health and trauma treatment.

Mayah’s family says they were by her side as she received medical care in San Antonio, about an hour and a half away from Uvalde. The family left their home to tend to their daughter sharing it was emotionally, physically and financially taxing.

The page has raised over $110,000 of their $150,000 goal.