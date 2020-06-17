Security video released in carjacking of woman at Topgolf

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) — Police on Wednesday released security video to the FOX 8 I-Team from Topgolf on the night a woman was carjacked.

It happened at around 11:30 Friday night. The victim told police the suspects pointed a gun at her in the parking lot and demanded her keys. She then ran back to the front door of the facility, where she called police.

The car was recovered Tuesday and police are continuing to investigate.

*Watch the security video, above, and Peggy Gallek’s past report in the video, below:

**Read more, here**

**More stories from the FOX 8 I-Team**