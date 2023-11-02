CLEVELAND (WJW) – Security camera video captured a crash involving a school bus in Cleveland’s Union – Miles neighborhood early Thursday morning.

“I was laying in my bed and I heard a loud boom. I thought someone was breaking into the house,” said Tyrone Davis, a neighbor.

Video shows a car plowing through a stop sign at the intersection of East 105th Street and Aetna Road around 6:30 a.m., striking the school bus.

“I went across the street to make sure the kids were OK first,” said Davis.

Davis said multiple children were on the school bus. He witnessed paramedics treat them on scene and then transport the driver of the car to an area hospital.

“I heard a school bus hit my house,” said Pete Partal, a neighbor.

The school bus came to a stop in Partal’s front yard. He said luckily no one was inside the house at the time of the crash.

“It was so close, it could have gone through the house. It could have messed up,” said Partal.

People in the neighborhood say this intersection is a problem because people fail to stop at the sign despite the fact that opposing traffic does not have to stop.