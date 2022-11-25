Editor’s Note: The video above is of maintenance crews making repairs to the field.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police continues to investigate how someone broke into FirstEnergy Stadium and drove a pickup truck across the Browns’ field.

According to a police report, the incident happened began around 11:20 p.m. Monday. It was reported to the police Tuesday morning around 9:20 a.m.

According to the report, the security manager of the stadium told police he saw someone in a red vehicle drive around the stadium and then park on the west end.

It’s not clear whether security saw the incident as it was happening or if they reviewed it on video.

The person in the red vehicle got out of the car and climbed the fence, according to the police report.

While the suspect has not been identified, they are repeatedly referred to as a ‘he’ in the police report.

The suspect went in through the southwest gate and then walked through the seating bowl area.

The suspect opened a box and took two Cleveland Browns scarves.

Around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, that’s when the suspect got into a silver Ford F-150 pickup truck and drove it onto the football field.

The suspect drove circles on the grass, which damaged the field, as reported by FOX 8 from SkyFOX this week. Initial reports said the suspect had driven a golf cart on the field.

The suspect drove the truck off the field and simply left.

According to the police report, security could not get a read on the license plate number.

While the damage to the field was ‘superficial,’ according to the Browns, the larger issue that hasn’t been discussed, is how someone appears to have simply hopped a fence and had the stadium to themselves.

The stadium holds more than 67,000 seats and will be packed for Sunday’s game when the Browns host the Buccaneers.

Police have not said anything about whether there have been security sweeps at the stadium since the break-in.

The NFL has a long list of security procedures they say are for anti-terrorism measures, which include limiting what people can bring into a stadium, among other things.

According to the police report, there do not appear to be any clear visuals identifying the suspect.