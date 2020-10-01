Secretary of State approves second drop off site for absentee ballots in Cuyahoga County

*Watch our report about absentee voting in the video above.*

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Secretary of State Frank LaRose has approved a second drop off site in Cuyahoga County for absentee ballots.

Starting October 13, the Chester Avenue lot outside of the Board of Elections will be staffed for absentee ballot collection. Here are the hours of operation:

▪ Weekdays, October 13 – October 16, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

▪ Weekdays, October 19 – October 23, 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

▪ Saturday, October 24, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

▪ Sunday, October 25, 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

▪ Weekdays, October 26 – October 30, 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

▪ Saturday, October 31, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

▪ Sunday, November 1, 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

That lot will remain staffed for absentee ballot collection on Monday, November 2 and on Election Day, November 3 from 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The permanent ballot drop off box is located behind the Board of Elections building.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: