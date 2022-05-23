CLEVELAND (WJW)– The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is searching for the suspect in the murder of a 13-year-old boy.

Leroy Billips, 18, is wanted for the homicide of Maurco Toler on Dec. 11 in Euclid. Toler was in the front yard of a friend’s home on Zeman Avenue when he was shot.

Billips is about 5 foot 8 and 174 pounds. He was last known to be living in the Euclid and Cleveland areas.

In January, police arrested another suspect in the drive-by. Duane Jackson, 18, is charged with aggravated murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.