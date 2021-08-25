Second suspect pleads guilty in death of East Cleveland model

CLEVELAND (WJW)– One of the men accused in the murder of East Cleveland model Shalaymiah Moore appeared in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday.

Daylonta Jones, 21, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, aggravated robbery and felonious assault. According to court officials, he agreed to a sentence of 25 years, if the judge allows the deal.

Moore was talking to a friend in her car on Lakeshore Boulevard in Euclid on Oct. 2 when two men walked up and fired shots.

Moore’s mother said she was shot in the back. The victims ran to a neighbor’s house for help, but Moore died of her injuries.

The 34-year-old East Cleveland woman was a nursing assistant and aspiring model. She left behind a 13-year-old son.

Shalaymiah Moore

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said Jones and codefendant Curtis Gatheright, 22, will be sentenced on Sept. 21. Gatheright pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault.