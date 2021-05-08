Second suspect in Lakewood homicide turns himself in

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Lakewood police say a suspect charged with aggravated murder in the death of a 44-year-old man turned himself in Saturday.

Bruce Ford Jr. arrived at the police department around 6 p.m. and was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to Solon jail where he is being held without bond, according to police.

On May 2, officers were called to the home of Shontell Rose on Elmwood Avenue in Lakewood shortly after midnight for a disturbance. That was about eight hours before Rose’s murder. Police said the altercation was between Rose and a woman related to Bruce Ford.

Wilmarie A. Ford, 22, of Cleveland, was arrested on May 4 in relation to the homicide and does not currently have a bond. Her arraignment in Lakewood Municipal Court has not yet been scheduled.