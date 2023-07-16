CLEVELAND (WJW) – A second suspect was arrested Saturday in connection to the July 9 shooting involving nine victims in Cleveland’s Warehouse District.

Kevin Raul Del Valle-Salaman, 24, was arrested Monday by the Lorain Police Department after an arrest warrant was issued by the Cleveland Division of Police, according to a press release from Cleveland police.

Valle-Salaman is now booked in the Cuyahoga County Jail, according to the release.

On Thursday, Jaylon Jennings, 25, was arraigned in court after being charged with nine counts of attempted murder in connection to the shooting.

He continues to be held on $1 million bond for each count.

On July 9, Cleveland officers responded to West 6th Street and Johnson Court for multiple people shot outside. The victims include:

A 23-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his forearm

A 29-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his leg

A 26-year-old male with gunshot wounds to his wrist and lower body

A 24-year-old female with gunshot wounds to both of her feet

A 38-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his leg

A 23-year-old female with a gunshot wound to her knee

A 27-year-old male with gunshot wounds to his legs

A 26-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his leg

A 24-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his knee

All victims were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. No injuries appeared to be life-threatening, according to police.