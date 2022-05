EUCLID, Ohio (WJW)– The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a second suspect in the drive-by shooting that killed a 13-year-old Euclid boy.

Leroy Billips, 18, was wanted for the homicide of Maurco Toler on Dec. 11. Toler was in the front yard of a friend’s home on Zeman Avenue when he was shot.

In January, police arrested another suspect. Duane Jackson, a former running back for Benedictine High School, was charged with aggravated murder.