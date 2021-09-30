Second show added for Michael Stanley celebration concert

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Following a record-breaking sell-out, a second show celebrating Michael Stanley was added.

“Michael Stanley, Among My Friends Again” features members of ‘The Resonators’ and special guest Jonah Koslen at MGM Northfield Park Center Stage.

The Dec. 3 show sold out during presale. Tickets for the Dec. 4 show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster

Stanley, whose musical career spanned five decades, died after a battle with lung cancer on March 5. He was best known for the Michael Stanley Band, and hit songs “Lover” and “He Can’t Love You.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral