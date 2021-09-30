Second show added for Michael Stanley celebration concert

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Following a record-breaking sell-out, a second show celebrating Michael Stanley was added.

“Michael Stanley, Among My Friends Again” features members of ‘The Resonators’ and special guest Jonah Koslen at MGM Northfield Park Center Stage.

The Dec. 3 show sold out during presale. Tickets for the Dec. 4 show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.

Stanley, whose musical career spanned five decades, died after a battle with lung cancer on March 5. He was best known for the Michael Stanley Band, and hit songs “Lover” and “He Can’t Love You.”