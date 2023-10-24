AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Officials have released the identities of a man and a woman found dead of gunshot wounds at the scene of a a house fire in Akron.

The Summit County Medical Examiner and Akron police are investigating the case as a possible homicide-suicide.

According to police, first responders were called to the home in the 500 block of Lansing Road for reports of a fire and gunshots heard at about 7 p.m. on Monday.

When first responders arrived on the scene, the house was on fire with heavy smoke coming from the residence.

Officials said a woman was found in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds. She was quickly determined to be dead, according to police. The woman’s body was removed from the scene and crews worked to extinguish the fire.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday afternoon identified the woman as 44-year-old Christina Spigner. The office ruled her death a homicide, caused by multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner, after the house fire was extinguished, a man was discovered in the basement of the house with a gunshot wound. He was also pronounced dead at the scene.

He was identified Tuesday afternoon as 38-year-old Jonathan Deford. His death was ruled a suicide, caused by a gunshot wound to the head.

Based on preliminary information, multiple gunshots were heard at or near the residence in the moments leading up to the incident. police said in a press release.

Both the shooting and the fire remain under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.