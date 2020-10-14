Second person arrested in murder of missing elderly Orrville man

ORRVILLE, Ohio (WJW)– The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a suspect in the murder of a missing Orrville man.

Edwin “Shorty” Eberle, 81, was reported missing after his family last saw him on Saturday. His bicycle was discovered on West Market Street, near the home of his acquaintance, Stephanie E. Marks.

Police said they questioned Marks and obtained a search warrant for her home, where they found Eberle’s body. Marks was arrested and taken to the Wayne County Jail on Monday as police continued to search for her accomplice.

Authorities found Ricky Ball, 54, on a passenger bus traveling on Interstate 80 west of Sandusky Tuesday evening. The U.S. Marshals Service said he was removed from the bus without incident and turned over the Orrville Police Department.

“This is a heinous murder of an 81 year old member of a quiet law abiding community. As the entire Orrville community mourns, we are committed to bringing justice to the victim’s family,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a news release.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: