SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WJW) – A second police officer has come forward accusing the former Sheffield Lake police chief of harassment and discrimination.

Tuesday, Officer A.J. Torres spoke out about alleged racist and religion-based abuse inflicted on him by former Sheffield Lake Police Chief Anthony Campo.

“I know a joke when I hear one. The things that former chief Campo would do, what Campo would say about us is not a joke,” said Torres.

Torres is now the second police officer to come forward accusing Campo of harassment and discrimination.

Torres is the department’s only Latino officer. The allegations include Campo photoshopping Torres’ face onto an image of a Mexican hot sauce bottle and a Catholic Priest’s body, then posting them to a department bulletin board.

“I am disappointed that the city I serve isn’t taking what Campo did seriously,” said Torres.

This comes less than a year after a video went viral of Campo placing a racially insensitive sign on Officer Keith Pool’s jacket. Pool is the only Black police officer on the force.

“When I re-watch this video, I’m still in disbelief that this could happen to anyone,” said Pool.

Campo retired last June after 32 years in the department and eight years as chief.

“It was so demeaning that at that moment, I didn’t know how to react. It felt like a sledgehammer. Now a year later, the city of Sheffield Lake is trying to minimize Mr. Campo’s hateful attacks,” said Pool.

Torres has filed a civil rights charge of discrimination against the city. Pool filed his own discrimination charge last year.

FOX 8 reached out to the city of Sheffield Lake and Mayor Dennis Bring for comment regarding the allegations. Our emails were not returned.