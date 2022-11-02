CLEVELAND (WJW) — A second Cuyahoga County Jail inmate died Tuesday, the sheriff’s office confirmed to FOX 8.

Mark Turner, 32, was reportedly discovered “unresponsive” in his cell around 9:10 p.m. He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center about 20 minutes later, but was declared dead there.

This came after a female inmate died Tuesday morning. EMS was called to the downtown Cleveland jail after 47-year-old Melissa Musson was found “in distress” in her cell around 5:45 a.m. She was later pronounced dead at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Cuyahoga County has not released the reason for either of the deaths (pending autopsies) and an investigation is underway into both.

“This is sad for the family and our staff,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “We’ve increased safety for inmates and Correction Officers by adding two drug detection dogs, two body scanners, issuing suicide prevention blankets, removing bed rails from bunks, adding cameras and radios, and working with MetroHealth to assure physical and behavioral health access.”