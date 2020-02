Three more men remain on the loose

CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– Two of the five inmates who escaped from the Stark County Regional Community Correction Center on Monday were captured.

The U.S. Marshals said Joshua Bingham, 36, was arrested on Friday. Jaden Miller, 23, was found Wednesday night Carroll County.

Joshua Bingham (Photo courtesy: Canton police)

Vincent Blanc (Photo courtesy: Canton police)

Jason Drake (Photo courtesy: Canton police)

Michael Fisher (Photo courtesy: Canton police)

Jaden Miller (Photo courtesy: Canton police)

Canton police are still searching for Vincent Blanc, 24; Jason Drake, 39; and Michael Fisher, 29.

Police said the men got out by breaking a first-floor window at the facility, located on Lesh Road in Louisville.