Second earthquake hits Lake County day after 2.8 quake in same area

TIMBERLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — A small earthquake took place in Lake County Wednesday morning, about two miles Northeast from Tuesday’s quake.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the 1.9 magnitude earthquake hit in Timberlake at around 5:25 a.m.

Tuesday, a 2.8 magnitude earthquake hit in the same area at about 8:20 a.m. FOX 8 received reports from viewers in Lake County cities including Eastlake, Mentor and Willowick; some said they felt their homes shake.

Fox 8 meteorologist Scott Sabol said Tuesday’s earthquake was about 10 times stronger than Wednesday’s.

Lake County has experienced several earthquakes over the past couple years. In June 2019, a 4.2 magnitude quake hit off the coast of Eastlake under Lake Erie.