Second case of Omicron variant confirmed in Minnesota individual who recently traveled to NYC

MINNESOTA (WJW) — A second case of the Omicron variant has been confirmed in the United States, this time in Minnesota.

According to the CDC, the individual, a Minnesota resident, developed mild symptoms on Nov. 22 and sought COVID-19 testing on Nov. 24. The person has since recovered, according to the CDC.

The person traveled to New York City and attended the Anime NYC 2021 convention at the Javits Center from November 19-21.

“CDC has been actively monitoring and preparing for this variant,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC director, said in a release. “We have been working closely with Minnesota’s Department of Health and will continue to work diligently with other U.S. and global public health and industry partners as we learn more. CDC has expanded its capacity for genomic sequencing over the past nine months and we have more tools to fight the variant than we had at this time last year from vaccines to boosters to the prevention strategies that we know work including masking in indoor public settings, washing your hands frequently and physical distancing. These methods work to prevent the spread of COVID-19, no matter the genetic sequence.”

The first confirmed case in the United States was in California. The CDC made that announcement Wednesday, saying the person was fully vaccinated and had traveled to South Africa, returning on Nov. 22.

As of Wednesday, the person has mild symptoms that are improving and is self-quarantining. Those they’ve come into contact with have tested negative.