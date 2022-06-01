LORAIN, Ohio (WJW)– A dive team recovered the body of a 20-year-old man in Lake Erie at Lakeview Park in Lorain Wednesday morning.

It started Tuesday at about 6:15 p.m. when a 14-year-old boy went into the water and did not resurface. The Lorain County Metro Parks said the man tried to help the teen, but also didn’t come back up.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and found the boy’s body at about 9:30 p.m.

They resumed the search Wednesday morning and located the older victim.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Lakeview Park and the beach are back open, but the swimming area remains closed. There were no lifeguards on duty at the time of the incident.