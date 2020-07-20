Second baby born in uterus transplant at Cleveland Clinic

CLEVELAND (WJW) –– The Cleveland Clinic announced Monday that they have successfully delivered a baby for the second time from a uterus that was transplanted from a deceased donor.

Baby Cole arrived into the world in early March of 2020 but the journey getting him here wasn’t easy.

** Watch our previous story on the Cleveland Clinic’s first delivery of a baby in North America after a womb transplant from a deceased donor. **

His mom Michelle was born without a uterus and was 16 when she learned she had a rare condition. “All my friends were starting to have periods and I was the only one in school that hadn’t started yet. We decided to do an ultrasound to see if I had a uterus. I didn’t have one.”

A team of physicians from multiple specialties cared for Michelle. ( courtesy Cleveland Clinic)



She and her husband Rich thought about adoption but it was a Facebook post about a uterus transplant that she ended up exploring.

After an in-depth screening process, doctors determined she was a good candidate for the transplant. “We are basically placing a new uterus into a woman and this will allow them to become pregnant and carry a child of their own,” said Dr. Cristiano Quintini, a transplant surgeon at the Cleveland Clinic.



Michelle became part of an on-going clinical trial with an aim to enroll ten women between the ages of 21 and 39 years old. Since the trial began, the Clinic’s team has completed eight uterus transplants; six were successful and two resulted in hysterectomies soon after transplantation.



The Clinic says an estimated 1 in 500 women of childbearing age worldwide is effective by uterine factor infertility, an irreversible condition. “I didn’t start to feel him kick until like 27 weeks,” Michelle said. “That was one thing I wanted to feel and see was him moving.”

After Cole’s delivery, he spent a week in the neonatal intensive care unit at Cleveland Clinic Children’s. “Most of the time he is very quiet, very easy, smiles,” dad Rich said.



Cole was born via cesarean section in March 2020. ( courtesy: Cleveland Clinic)

Michelle expressed her gratitude to the donor who in death was able to give their family a beautiful new life. “To know somebody else’s uterus helped me achieve him and to hold him, it was like the best thing in the world.”

