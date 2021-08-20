Sebring McKinley and Leetonia high school football matchup canceled due to COVID-19

***Watch our story above on the first night of high school football in Akron with fans in the stands ***

SEBRING, Ohio (WJW) – A local high school football game has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

According to Sebring McKinley, its game with Leetonia was canceled after a player on the Leetonia program tested positive for coronavirus.

Leetonia alerted Sebring earlier in the week, but with such short notice, Sebring was not able to reschedule.

Leetonia and Sebring have agreed on a rescheduled game for October 29th, Week 11 of the high school football season.

That’s contingent upon neither tea making the OHSAA playoffs.