SeaWorld now offering free admission to veterans and their families

ORLANDO (WJW) — SeaWorld is offering up a sweet limited time deal to veterans and their families, with free admission at its Orlando location.

Veterans and three other family members can score complimentary tickets to the water-filled destination right now, but they must be used by June 27 and some block-out dates to apply.

To redeem, former military members must be able to verify their veteran status with the park, and will need to show ID at the front gate. Families can not attend SeaWorld without their veteran family-member.

Find out more about the offer right here.

A similar promotion is also being offered at Busch Gardens in Florida.