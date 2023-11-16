COLLINS, Ohio (WJW) — A spokesperson confirmed the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is currently searching near Collins as part of its ongoing investigation into the case of Amanda Dean, a Huron County mother who went missing there in July 2017.

SkyFOX footage, found in the player above, shows BCI agents at a home along nearby Wells Road using excavating equipment to dig several holes.

“There have been new developments happening today in the case of Amanda Dean,” reads a Thursday news release from the Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults. “At this time the family has asked for privacy as the investigation continues to unfold. The family renews its unwavering support of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and Bureau of Criminal Investigation.”

The organization plans to call a press conference “in the foreseeable future.”

Dean was last seen in Collins on July 11, 2017, and the circumstances of her disappearance were unusual, representatives said. Her family members told FOX 8 News earlier this year that Dean was a victim of domestic abuse.

Investigators initially told family members that Dean was at a safe house and not considered missing. But family members said it was unlike the woman to drop contact. For years, they never learned more on her whereabouts, they told FOX 8 News.

They believe she was a victim of violence and that she was held against her will in a cabin. They also noted violent threats they received after her disappearance.

Collins is about 7 miles east of Norwalk in Huron County.

Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player below:

The Huron County Sheriff’s Office announced in January it would resume the investigation into her disappearance.

An anonymous donor this past summer offered a $5,000 reward for information on her whereabouts, according to Cleveland Missing.

Dean was 36 when she went missing. She is described as standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 134 pounds, and having blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 1-855-BCI-OHIO (1-855-224-6446). Tipsters can remain anonymous.