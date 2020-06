CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for Charles Jones-Hills.

Charles Jones-Hills

According to a press release, the task force says he’s wanted in Cuyahoga County for robbery, drug trafficking, and a weapons offense.

Jones-Hills is considered to be armed and dangerous.

There is a reward for tips help leading to his capture.

You can make an anonymous tip at 1-866-4WANTED.

Click here for the latest Cleveland crime news