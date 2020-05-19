Search underway for 10-year-old who slipped and fell into Ohio River

LEETSDALE, Pennsylvania (WJW) – A search will continue Tuesday in Beaver County, Pennsylvania for a little boy who slipped and fell into the Ohio River.

According to KDKA, first responders told them a 10-year-old child was trying to retrieve his shoe.

“He hit the drop off and slid down in. His brother went out into the water and was able to grab a hold of him. They tried to pull him back in, and his grip slipped and he never resurfaced after that,” said Lieutenant Brian Jameson of the Ambridge Police Department.

The initial report came in around 2:45 p.m. Monday.

Rescue crews and dive teams will resume their search when conditions allow Tuesday.

