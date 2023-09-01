*Attached video: Man jumps off Carnival Cruise ship heading to Florida

(WJW) – A search and rescue is underway after a cruise passenger went overboard off the coast of Cuba just before Hurricane Idalia hit Florida on Tuesday.

A passenger on the world’s largest cruise ship, Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas, went overboard during a seven-day cruise that departed from Port Canaveral, Florida, according to Fox News.

On the cruise ship, an employee was heard announcing the situation on the public address system, saying, “We actually have report of a man overboard. We have slowed the ship down. We have turned around and we are heading back to the position that we had at that time,” according to Fox News.

According to FOX 8 News sister station WFLA, a spokesperson for Royal Caribbean said, “The ship’s crew immediately launched a search and rescue operation and is working closely with local authorities. Out of respect for the family, we will not share further details about this unfortunate event.”

TikTok video from passengers of the cruise shows a rescue boat in the water near the cruise ship. The boat is seen trying to find the passenger who went overboard.

According to Cruise Radio, the passenger went overboard after 8 p.m. as the cruise sailed for Mexico.

Cruise Radio reported that no one was found during the search operation and the ship was rerouted to Grand Cayman due to a medical emergency onboard at about 11:30 p.m.

According to Cruise Radio, a statement from Royal Caribbean confirmed the incident: “On August 29, a guest sailing on Wonder of the Seas went overboard. The ship’s crew immediately launched a search-and-rescue operation and is working closely with local authorities.”