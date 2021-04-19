Search party finds missing Ohio woman dead

COSHOCTON, Ohio (WJW)– A search party looking for a missing Ohio woman found her body in a vacant home.

Brianna Ratliff, 20, of Coshocton, was last seen on April 15 when she said she was going to the gas station.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call on Sunday that the search party found the woman dead inside a house on Chestnut Street.

Investigators are asking for information on the days leading up to Ratliff’s death. Anyone with tips is asked to call the tip line at 740-623-8477.