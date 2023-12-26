BEDFORD, Ohio (WJW) — U.S. Marshals and Bedford police are searching for a murder suspect who they said shot a woman in the head inside a Natalie Road home on Saturday.

Bedford police officers heard a gunshot inside the home on Dec. 23 around 2:30 a.m. and went inside to find a woman in an upstairs bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head, according to a police report.

Officers “attempted life-saving measures” but the woman, identified by officials as 45-year-old Seritha Ballantyne, was declared dead by firefighters.

Investigators allege 41-year-old Joseph D. Bowman, AKA “JD,” shot and killed Ballantyne. They obtained a warrant for his arrest. He’s described as standing 6-foot and weighing about 230 pounds.

Joseph D. Bowman (Bedford Police Department)

Officers believe the woman’s 2013 black Chevrolet Suburban, with license plate No. JDY2014, was stolen and is being driven by Bowman.

Bowman is being sought by the U.S. Marshals’ Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Anyone with information is urged to call Marshals at 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332) or Bedford detectives at 440-232-3408.