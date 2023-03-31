ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Law enforcement agencies across Florida continued to search for a missing 2-year-old whose mother was found dead.

An Amber Alert was issued for Taylen Mosley. His mother’s body was found in their St. Petersburg apartment on Thursday.

20-year-old Pashun Jeffrey was killed at Lincoln Shores Apartments.

Taylen’s father – who has not been publicly identified – is a person of interest in his disappearance, but investigators confirmed they spoke to him and he does not have the child. They hope to talk with him more on Friday, a St. Pete police spokesperson said.

Pashun Jeffery, 20 (St. Petersburg Police Department) Taylen Mosley, 2 (St. Petersburg Police Department)

“It’s so important. This child’s life is hanging in the balance here,” St. Pete police spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez said. “We need to know he’s OK. We need to find him.”

St. Pete Fire Rescue dive teams were called to the area Friday morning. They will search nearby bodies of water.

St. Pete Fire Rescue dive team searching for missing toddler (WFLA)

Here is a timeline of what we know so far:

Wednesday, March 29 – 5:30 p.m.

Pashun Jeffrey and Taylen Mosley were last seen, alive, by a family member.

Wednesday, March 29 – 9:30 p.m.

A neighbor told police they heard a “commotion” coming from the apartment at around this time.

Thursday, March 30 – 2:30 p.m.

Family members asked apartment staff for a welfare check on Pashun after they failed to get in touch with her. Pashun’s body was discovered alongside “a very violent homicide scene in the apartment,” according to St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway.

Crime scene at the Lincoln Shores Apartment complex. (WFLA)

“It’s all hands on deck right now,” Holloway said during a news conference Thursday. “We’ll call our detectives in, we have our county, state and federal partners that are assisting because we want to find Taylen. That’s our main goal right now.”